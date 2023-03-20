 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cherneka Johnson vs Ellie Scotney added to Taylor vs Cameron on May 20th

Cherneka Johnson beat Melissa Esquivel for the IBF belt last year

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Ellie Scotney will challenge Cherneka Johnson for the IBF super bantamweight title on May 20th
https://twitter.com/MatchroomBoxing/status/1637854011289214978

Make that three world title fights on May 20th in Dublin. Matchroom Boxing announced today that former amateur standout Ellie Scotney will challenge IBF super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson in her seventh pro fight.

Scotney (6-0, 0 KO) is coming off a nice win over Mary Romero in October, which earned her the European title at 122 and capped off a 3-0 2022. Melbourne’s Johnson (15-1, 6 KO) claimed her title last April with a close decision over Melissa Esquivel, then defended it six months later by beating Susie Ramadan.

Not a lot to complain about here; Scotney’s passed all her tests so far and Johnson, whose only loss came against Shannon O’Connell via split decision, is a legitimate champion.

Besides the main event between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron, the card will also see former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus return to action to challenge super welterweight champion Terri Harper.

