Matchroom Boxing has unveiled the last of the undercard for Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’s April 8th flyweight title fight against Cristian Gonzalez.

Most notable is the return of WBA no. 1 super welterweight Israil Madrimov (8-0-1, 6 KO), who makes his first appearance of 2023 against Raphael Igbokwe (16-3, 7 KO). “The Dream” is coming off two controversial fights with Michel Soro, the first of which saw him stop the Frenchman with punches after the bell and the second of which ended via headbutt in the third. Those were both supposed to be eliminators and, to my knowledge, the WBA hasn’t commented on whether he’s due a shot at Jermell Charlo.

Well, I suppose it’s not terribly time-sensitive, as Tim Tszyu and Bakhram Murtazaliev are both ahead of him in line. Whatever the case, he should obliterate Igbokwe, who hasn’t fought since Serhii Bohachuk mauled him in September 2019.

Marc Castro (9-0, 6 KO), Khalil Coe (4-0-1, 2 KO), and Jesus Martinez (3-0, 1 KO) will be in action as well.