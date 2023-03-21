Benavidez vs Plant preview, Broner and Don King, more: Boxing podcast for Mar. 21, 2023

It’s Tuesday! That means it’s podcast day!
- First Half: Well this is a busy week a-comin’! David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant, yes, but also that undercard and fights elsewhere including returns for Joses Ramirez and Zepeda on rival broadcasters, and more!
- Intermission: Albert Einstein’s Pizza ‘Pinions. Does he like pepperodi?
- Second Half: John gets very angry about persistent DAZN production problems and almost shorts out like that dude Hank Hill went to anger management with, and we also talk about last week’s fights including Joseph Joseph Diaz losing again, Jarrell Miller’s win, the Pattinson-Jenkins battle, and Jean Pascal reaching the end of the line. Also news of the week!
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.
Loading comments...