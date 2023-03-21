 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ProBox TV picks up international rights for Lawrence Okolie vs David Light

The March 25th fight will air on ProBox TV in the USA and 19 other countries

By John N. Hansen
Lawrence Okolie celebrates a victory in February 2022
Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

This weekend’s WBO cruiserweight title fight between Lawrence Okolie and David Light has a platform for viewers outside of the United Kingdom. Earlier today, ProBox TV announced they’ll be distributing the show in the United States and 19 other countries.

Here’s the full list of countries where ProBox TV subscribers will have access to the fight:

All PROBOX TV subscribers in; USA, Canada, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), NORDICS (Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark), France, Holland, Turkey, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Philippines and South Korea can all watch the event as part of their monthly or yearly subscription.

Okolie, the reigning WBO champion at cruiserweight, was last seen in February 2022 on DAZN, winning a unanimous decision over Michal Cieslak that Bad Left Hook said “was undeniably an ugly, sloppy, sometimes downright dull affair.” Light will fight for world-level title for the first time, and was last seen in December winning a split decision over Brandon Glanton in a ProBox main event.

It’s the second consecutive weekend we’ve seen ProBox pick up an international feed in addition to their usual in-house offerings. Last Saturday, they carried the heavyweight clash between Jarrell Miller and Lucas Browne from Dubai. If it’s the start of a trend, it’s certainly a welcome one. And, it’s definitely nice to have a US option for Okolie vs Light that isn’t a $20-30 PPV.

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage of Okolie vs Light on Saturday. Whether you’re watching on Sky Sports in the UK or ProBox elsewhere in the world, be sure to join us here.

