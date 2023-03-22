Soumaoro vs Vazquez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

ProBox TV are back tonight from Plant City, Fla., with Mohamed Soumaoro and Angel Vazquez meeting in a 10-round lightweight main event

John Hansen will be here from 8 pm ET with tonight’s coverage and discussion lead down in the comments section of this post.

Soumaoro (12-1, 5 KO) is a 30-year-old from Guinea, based in Montreal, who is coming off of an upset win over ProBox prospect Jusiyah Shirley last December, that fight at 140 lbs. It was a good win and it earned Soumaoro a return, which he’s gotten. It wasn’t originally meant to be the main event — this was supposed to be Jorge Lara vs Aram Avagyan — but he gets a good spot and a good return fight.

Vazquez (12-0, 6 KO) is a 22-year-old Mexican nicknamed “El Chocolatito,” who last fought on Dec. 17 in Commerce, Okla., beating Nicholas Sullivan over six rounds on a Golden Boy undercard.

The other fight we know for sure is happening on the broadcast is a six-round welterweight clash between Louisville native Demontaze Duncan (8-0, 8 KO) and Puerto Rico’s Axl Melendez (5-0, 4 KO). Duncan is 20 and turned pro two years ago, with all of his fights thus far coming in Kentucky, so this is a chance for him to get on the radar. Melendez is 28 and turned pro in late 2021. He’s actually never fought in Puerto Rico, with two bouts in Colombia and one each in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and the United States.

Join us tonight!