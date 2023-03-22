Joshua Buatsi, Chris Billam-Smith, and Adam Azim headline upcoming BOXXER shows

BOXXER and Sky Sports have officially unveiled a trio of upcoming shows headlined by familiar faces.

Things kick off on May 6th in Birmingham with Joshua Buatsi’s (16-0, 13 KO) previously revealed promotional debut. which pits him against Pawel Stepien (18-0-1, 12 KO). Stepien missed out on a major opportunity when Callum Smith pulled out of their planned fight earlier this month, so it’s nice that he didn’t walk away empty-handed.

He doesn’t figure to pose much of a threat to Buatsi, though. His record isn’t totally fluff and notably includes a 2022 decision over Itauma-slayer Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna that’s aged like a fine cheese, but it’s not the sort of run that’d prepare him for a world stage.

Olympians Ben Whitaker (2-0, 1 KO) and Lauren Price (3-0, 1 KO) will be in action on the undercard, as will Tyler Denny (16-2-3, 0 KO).

Commonwealth and European cruiserweight champ Chris Billam-Smith (17-1, 12 KO) headlines on May 27th in Bournemouth. He doesn’t have an opponent as of yet, but he does have a solid co-feature in Mikael Lawal’s (17-0, 11 KO) British cruiserweight title defense against Isaac Chamberlain (14-2, 8 KO).

Finally, super-prospect Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KO) gets the spotlight on June 10th in London.