 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joshua Buatsi, Chris Billam-Smith, and Adam Azim headline upcoming BOXXER shows

Ben Whittaker, Lauren Price, and Mikael Lawal vs Isaac Chamberlain are also on the schedule

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Boxing in London Photo by Leigh Dawney/Getty Images

BOXXER and Sky Sports have officially unveiled a trio of upcoming shows headlined by familiar faces.

Things kick off on May 6th in Birmingham with Joshua Buatsi’s (16-0, 13 KO) previously revealed promotional debut. which pits him against Pawel Stepien (18-0-1, 12 KO). Stepien missed out on a major opportunity when Callum Smith pulled out of their planned fight earlier this month, so it’s nice that he didn’t walk away empty-handed.

He doesn’t figure to pose much of a threat to Buatsi, though. His record isn’t totally fluff and notably includes a 2022 decision over Itauma-slayer Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna that’s aged like a fine cheese, but it’s not the sort of run that’d prepare him for a world stage.

Olympians Ben Whitaker (2-0, 1 KO) and Lauren Price (3-0, 1 KO) will be in action on the undercard, as will Tyler Denny (16-2-3, 0 KO).

Commonwealth and European cruiserweight champ Chris Billam-Smith (17-1, 12 KO) headlines on May 27th in Bournemouth. He doesn’t have an opponent as of yet, but he does have a solid co-feature in Mikael Lawal’s (17-0, 11 KO) British cruiserweight title defense against Isaac Chamberlain (14-2, 8 KO).

Finally, super-prospect Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KO) gets the spotlight on June 10th in London.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook