Following the recent news that we won’t be seeing an undisputed heavyweight title unification in the near future, Deontay Wilder’s advisor Shelly Finkel tells Sky Sports that they jump at the opportunity to fight Oleksandr Usyk instead, should he now be presumably available for another match.

“If the Usyk fight is available, Deontay will take it in a heartbeat.”

Wilder, of course, has recently taken to social media to declare that he’s ready to make his return to the ring, and after his latest win over Robert Helenius he’ll want to keep some positive momentum.

Oleksandr Usyk surely is a far cry from someone like Helenius for Wilder, but with that lights out right hand Wilder possesses, he’s a legitimate threat to anyone out there. One punch can change a fight, after all.

We’ll have to wait and see how much traction a potential fight between Wilder and Usyk will gain, but this public declaration should at least open the doors for talks.