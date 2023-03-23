 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mbilli vs Gongora: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Christian Mbilli and Carlos Gongora meet in a super middleweight main event tonight!

By Scott Christ
Christian Mbilli takes on Carlos Gongora in a very intriguing super middleweight main event tonight from Montreal, with ESPN+ going live at 7 pm ET.

We’ll be here with live updates, results, and highlights (hopefully!) from 7 ET, all coming in this stream, plus discussion down in the comments section:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)

  • Christian Mbilli (23-0, 20 KO) vs Carlos Gongora (21-1, 16 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KO) vs Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Steve Claggett (33-7-2, 23 KO) vs Rafael Guzman (26-2-2, 16 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Luis Santana (8-0, 2 KO) vs Francisco Arturo Ramirez (11-4, 6 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
  • Leila Beaudoin (8-0-1, 1 KO) vs Laura Avendano Mondragon (6-0, 2 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Wilkens Mathieu (1-0, 1 KO) vs Jose Gonzalez (1-2-1, 0 KO), super middleweights, 4 rounds
  • Jhon Orobio (debut) vs Alejandro Medina (2-1, 2 KO), junior lightweights, 4 rounds
  • Vanessa Lepage Joanisse (3-1, 1 KO) vs Princess Hairston (2-1, 2 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds

