KSI to face Joe Fournier in Misfits Boxing main event, May 13 on DAZN PPV

KSI’s sorta-boxing career will continue on Saturday, May 13, as the influencer/”crossover boxing” star will face Joe Fournier, who by some measure has been a professional boxer at various times in his life.

The bout will headline a Misfits Boxing show on DAZN pay-per-view from the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

“I can’t wait to show the world what Jake Paul couldn’t, knock out a pro boxer,” said KSI in a press release, generously describing the 40-year-old Fournier’s fighting career in order to take a dig at his social medial rival.

“Each fight, people are seeing a better KSI and I’m honestly scared for Fournier because once I land my right or left hand on his chin, it’s night night. As soon as people enter the ring with me, they realise they are in hell. And they either leave the ring bruised, battered or sleeping. In the ring, I am an evil man.”

Fournier, who made big money with a fitness business, is 9-0 (9 KO) as a pro boxer, but his level of opposition has been questionable at best, including a sanctioned win (thank you, state of Georgia) over “Reykon,” a reggaeton artist who, bless him, looked like he had no training and didn’t belong in a ring.

He also had an exhibition with David Haye in 2021, where Haye almost knocked his pal down by accident with a jab.

“This is huge, it’s as big as it gets,” Fournier said. “But I am going to break a lot of little hearts when they see KSI unconscious on the canvas. This is way too soon to fight me, but the deal is done, and just like Jake Paul, he will find out that when he gets into the ring with a real boxer, it’s a whole different ball game. He is in for a rude awakening.”

All things being fair, Fournier does have, at the very least, far more boxing training than anyone KSI has faced to date, and probably is his toughest test.

As with all Misfits shows in the UK, this will not be a sanctioned boxing event, though everyone does come and fight to the best of their ability, which greatly varies over the course of an event.