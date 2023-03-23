Abel Ramos expects tough fight with Cody Crowley, but ready for WBC eliminator

Welterweight veteran Abel Ramos will attempt to turn his fortunes around on Saturday, when he faces Cody Crowley in a WBC eliminator at 147 lbs on the Benavidez vs Plant pay-per-view undercard.

The 31-year-old Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KO) is coming in with two losses in his last three fights, which date back to 2020. Last time out in Feb. 2022, he dropped a 10-round decision to Luke Santamaria.

It’s entirely fair to say that Ramos really shouldn’t be in a WBC eliminator if boxing were a sport before a business, but it’s not. However it happened, he’s got the shot, and a win over Crowley (21-0, 9 KO) puts Abel Ramos right back in the mix at 147.

Currently, DraftKings have Ramos as a +475 underdog, the biggest on the pay-per-view card, with Crowley a -750 favorite.

Bad Left Hook will have live, round-by-round coverage for the full Benavidez vs Plant PPV card on Saturday, March 25, starting at 9 pm ET.

Abel Ramos media workout quotes

“I’m excited for this fight. I’m enjoying it and I’m thankful to all the fans for showing up today.

“Crowley is a tough opponent and we’re expecting an exciting fight and we are ready to go. Whatever he brings, we’ll be ready.

“It’s motivating to be on the same card [as my nephew Jesus]. We went through training camp together and we’re here now. It’s going to be an exciting night for the Ramos family.

“Be sure you tune in, because I’m coming out with the victory.”