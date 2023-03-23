Cody Crowley: I suffocate opponents, Abel Ramos will be in with a different beast

Canada’s Cody Crowley will look to take a potentially final step toward a world title shot, as the unbeaten welterweight battles veteran Abel Ramos this Saturday on the Benavidez vs Plant pay-per-view.

Crowley (21-0, 9 KO) and Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KO) will meet in a WBC 147 lb eliminator to open the pay-per-view broadcast. The 30-year-old Crowley, born in Ontario and based in Las Vegas, upset Kudratillo Abdukakhorov in late 2021, and beat veteran Josesito Lopez convincingly last April, putting himself into contention in the welterweight division.

Currently, DraftKings have Crowley listed as a heavy -750 favorite, the biggest favorite on the PPV card, with Ramos the biggest underdog at +475.

Cody Crowley media workout quotes

“Vegas is home for me in terms of where I live, and also in terms of where I deserve to be, which is at the top of the boxing game with the legends. I’m paving my way one fight at a time and I feel like I’m right at home.

“Abel is a veteran. Hats off to him. He’s been in a lot of exciting fights at the top level. But he hasn’t been in there with Cody Crowley yet. Anything you’ve seen, it’s going to be totally different. I’m a different animal, a different beast. I suffocate my opponents to the point where they can’t breathe. Unless you’re willing to throw 150 to 200 punches a round, you’re not ready for Cody Crowley.

“My dad took his own life last summer. He was battling some demons just like I think every single human being in this room does on a daily basis. The greatest thing I can do to honor him is to not let those demons attack me like they attacked him. That means waking up every day no matter how hard it is, moving forward, opening my mouth, sharing my heart and letting people know what’s going on in my head. This fight, I’m raising money for suicide awareness in my father’s name so other people who need help can have resources to reach out and come out on the other side.

“In a perfect world for Cody Crowley, this fight ends in a shutout with me winning every single round until I suffocate him and take him out. I’m going for a stoppage. I’m a 15-round fighter. I’m still waiting for those days to come back. I hope when I go out there and show my conditioning and the excitement that I give fans a reason to get off their chairs and stand on their feet on fight night.”