Jose Valenzuela: I’ve matured a lot, am well-prepared for Chris Colbert

Jose Valenzuela and Chris Colbert both come into Saturday’s fight on the Benavidez vs Plant pay-per-view undercard looking to bounce back from defeat, and Valenzuela said at Wednesday’s media workout that he learned a lot from his setback.

The 23-year-old Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KO) was stopped inside of three rounds by Edwin De Los Santos last September, while Colbert was upset by Hector Luis Garcia in Feb. 2022.

At the moment, DraftKings have Valenzuela as a slight +115 underdog against Colbert, who is listed at -145.

Jose Valenzuela media workout quotes

“This week is a blessing. It’s a dream come true to be on the undercard with my brother David Benavidez. This is another opportunity to show and prove to myself and the world what I’m made of and what I can really do.

“I took this tough fight because I know what I can really do when I have my head in the game and when I have my stuff together. I’ll be putting on a show on Saturday night.

“I learned a lot from my loss to Edwin De Los Santos. I learned a lot about the game and about myself, my team and my family. I just learned so much and I’ve matured a lot. It was a blessing in disguise.

“Chris Colbert is a good fighter. He’s slick and he’s fast. I’m well prepared for that. I’ve trained for his style and I’ll be ready.

“I’m promising fireworks on Saturday night. The whole card from top to bottom is a great card. It’s going to be a good night of boxing and I will be victorious. My hand will be raised, there’s no doubt about that.”