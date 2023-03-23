Joey Spencer: Boxing is about testing yourself, Jesus Ramos was best available opponent

Joey Spencer’s fight with Jesus Ramos raised a few eyebrows when it was announced for Saturday’s Benavidez vs Plant pay-per-view undercard, because Spencer in particularly probably could have taken an easier matchup and still be seen as progressing his career.

But the 22-year-old Michigan native Spencer (16-0, 10 KO) says he wants to test himself in the ring, and that Ramos (19-0 15 KO) — a more heralded prospect emerging into a contender at 154 lbs — was a top available opponent, just what he wanted.

The two young fighters (Ramos is also 22) are set for the “chief support” slot on Saturday.

Right now, DraftKings have Spencer a +195 underdog, which may actually be tighter lines than a lot of boxing fans expected. Ramos is listed at -255 as the favorite.

Joey Spencer media workout quotes

“This sport is about testing yourself against the best that you can, and I feel like Jesus [Ramos] was one of the best fighters that I could get and that’s what happened. So that’s what I want to do for the rest of my career and as long as I do this – go in there and test myself physically and mentally and in a way that you can’t do outside this sport.

“It’s a great training camp and we’ve had some good looks and had some undefeated pros in my camp – tall southpaws to emulate the look that I need for Jesus. Everything is going well. I’ve put together a great game plan. I’m mentally and physically ready and I’m looking forward to showcasing that for the world to see.

“This is a familiar feeling for me – the feeling of fight week. I’ve never been this high up on a card before or in a fight of this magnitude, but I’ve been able to observe the really big fights over the past five or six years, so I’m definitely prepared to show that this is my time.

“All I know is that I have to get the win at all costs. Whatever it takes and whatever I have to do to get the win, I will do it. If I have to adjust, or if I have to change my gameplan – whatever I have to do, I’m prepared for all circumstances and ready to go out and get it done.”