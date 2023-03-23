Jesus Ramos: I’m looking to make a big statement against Joey Spencer

Jesus Ramos and Joey Spencer will square off in a battle of young, undefeated junior middleweights on Saturday, in the “chief support” slot on the Benavidez vs Plant pay-per-view undercard.

Ramos (19-0, 15 KO) and Spencer (16-0, 10 KO) are both 22 years old and both turned pro in the first half of 2018, but their paths have gone a little different in recent times. Ramos is recognized as a top prospect and emerging contender in the division, while Spencer is still seen as having more questions about his ceiling.

That said, the odds see it close than some fight fans might have anticipated, with DraftKings currently listing Ramos as a -255 favorite, and Spencer the underdog at +195.

Bad Left Hook will have live, round-by-round coverage for the full Benavidez vs Plant PPV card on Saturday, March 25, starting at 9 pm ET.

Jesus Ramos media workout quotes

“This is what boxing is all about. Good fighters fighting other good fighters. That brings out the crowd. That’s what this is about. We’re here to compete.

“It’s crazy that both Joey and I turned pro around the same time, and now we’re here. But that’s what boxing is all about, making the big fights. This is a great fight and it’s going to be entertaining for the fans.

“It’s always special sharing a card with my uncle. It’s a great card and to have my uncle and my whole family here means a lot. We did training camp together and now we’re here. It’s exciting and we’re both ready for this.

“I’m looking to make a big statement on Saturday night – that we’re here to stay. We’re fighting tough fighters, overcoming adversity and becoming better with each fight.

“I’m just focused on winning. If the knockout comes, it will come, but I have to win.”