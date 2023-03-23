Caleb Plant: David Benavidez fight is big, it’s what fans want and what boxing needs

Caleb Plant believes that his big fight experience could be a help on Saturday against David Benavidez, and says that Saturday’s Showtime pay-per-view main event is the type of fight that fans want, and boxing needs.

Plant (22-1, 13 KO) bounced back last October with a brutal knockout win over Anthony Dirrell, following a late 2021 loss to Canelo Alvarez, and Saturday’s fight with Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO) is the type that, if he wins, can rocket him right back to that level, possibly even a Canelo rematch at some point within the next year.

Plant, the former IBF super middleweight titleholder, is listed by DraftKings as a +240 underdog, with Benavidez at -310 as the favorite.

Bad Left Hook will have live, round-by-round coverage for the full Benavidez vs Plant PPV card on Saturday, March 25, starting at 9 pm ET.

Caleb Plant media workout quotes

“I’m super excited. Thanks to all the fans showing up today. This is a big fight. Exactly what the fans want and what boxing needs. So, make sure you tune in Saturday because this is going to be big.

“I’ve been here before. I’ve been in big fights before. I know what this is all about and I know what it takes. Me and my team are fully prepared to get my hand raised on Saturday night.

“[Trainer Stephen Edwards] ‘Breadman’ came in last camp and we took things up to another level – you’ve seen that in my last performance. We took just a couple of weeks off and got back to work. So we’ve been building on top of that and it’ll show in the fight.

“I’m getting back to my old ways and the way my dad wants me to box. With ‘Breadman’ being here and echoing that and them going off each other, we’ve just got great chemistry.

“Getting my hand raised is all the motivation I need. It’s super motivating to have my family here with me. I’m gonna show that if you come up short or things don’t go your way, you gotta keep chasing and fighting for your dreams.”