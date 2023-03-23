David Benavidez: Caleb Plant is going to be tough opponent, but I break fighters down

David Benavidez and Caleb Plant meet Saturday on Showtime pay-per-view, in a meeting of former super middleweight titlists who are both looking to get a win and move on to something even bigger.

Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO) has never lost a belt in the ring, and the former two-time WBC titlist at 168 will look to stay unbeaten, retain the WBC interim title he’s coming in with, and try to force a potential Canelo Alvarez fight if he can beat Plant (22-1, 13 KO), whose lone loss came to Canelo in 2021.

DraftKings currently have Benavidez listed as the favorite at -310, with Plant the underdog at +240.

Bad Left Hook will have live, round-by-round coverage for the full Benavidez vs Plant PPV card on Saturday, March 25, starting at 9 pm ET.

David Benavidez media workout quotes

“This is a dream come true. There’s a lot at stake in this fight. I’ve been wanting an opportunity like this for a long, long time. The time is right, right now. This is the best time to make this fight happen. I’m ready to give the fans what they want to see. I’m going for the knockout on Saturday.

“I have tremendous power. Everybody I hit gets hurt. I end up breaking them down little by little. This is the most focused I’ve ever been for a fight. I know Caleb Plant is going to be a hard fighter moving around a lot. But whatever he brings to the table, I’m going to be ready for it. I’m looking for that knockout and I’m going to get it.

“I just want to push myself. This is pay-per-view. I want to be in the limelight. I want to continue having pay-per-view fights and to do that, I have to push and get the knockout. But I’m not going to go in there just throwing wild shots. I’m going to be very calculated. This is the best I’ve ever felt mentally, physically and emotionally. I was already a monster before, but Caleb Plant brought the ‘Mexican Monster’ out of me.

“It’s a dream come true to headline a Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Just coming in here and seeing my face all over the place and the ring in the entrance to the MGM Grand, I used to see that when Manny Pacquiao used to fight here. I used to tell myself that I’m going to get there one day. Now the day has come. It’s my turn to give these fans what they want to see and to be a pay-per-view star.

“I’m going to show what I’ve always shown. That I’m a monster and I can’t be stopped.”