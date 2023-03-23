LIVE STREAM: Benavidez vs Plant final press conference

David Benavidez and Caleb Plant are two days away from their Showtime pay-per-view main event on Saturday, March 25, live from Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO) and Plant (22-1, 13 KO) are looking to win and move on to something even bigger, with the obvious target undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. Benavidez already has the WBC interim title, which is on the line this weekend, and the winner will have a decent shot at trying to force a mandatory order, at least within the next year.

Previous Benavidez vs Plant press conferences have been pretty fiery, with a lot of hard trash talk from both. Will that be the case again today, or will we see focus and a 48-hour wait to let the talking be done in the ring?

We’ll have updates and quotes and whatnot as the show goes along live, starting from 3 pm ET, all in this stream: