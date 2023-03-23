 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant: Full media workout (video)

Watch the fighters show off their current form in anticipation of Saturday’s show.

By Wil Esco
All the fighters from the David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant main card workout for the public ahead of Saturday’s PPV.

Now just a couple of days out from this weekend’s big Showtime PPV card headlined by David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant, fighters appearing on the show held an open public workout which you can view here in full, courtesy of Showtime. Later today we’ll have full live streaming coverage of the final press conference, but you can still get a glimpse of the fighters now!

The good news for everyone intending to tune-in this Saturday is that all fighters appear to have come into this card in excellent shape, which should only make for better performances inside the ring.

David Benavidez has been talking about how he’s in perhaps the best shape of his life, and he does look the part, and Caleb Plant came into camp sharp according to his trainer Stephen ‘Breadman’ Edwards, so the main event collision should live up to expectations.

Check out all the happenings from the latest fight week build-up in the video link above!

