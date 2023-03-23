How to watch Benavidez vs Plant around the world: PPV price, start time, live streams, running order, full card information

How to watch Benavidez vs Plant

United States

Benavidez vs Plant is a Showtime pay-per-view, so you can order through Showtime directly if you’re looking for a live stream. You don’t have to subscribe to Showtime, the PPV is a standalone purchase.

Alternatively, you can order the fight through traditional cable and satellite options, and if you’re looking for a different streaming option, PPV.com will have the fight.

Elsewhere around the world

FITE will have the streaming pay-per-view in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Canada. You can buy it here.

The show will be on pay-per-view in Australia at a price of $29.95.

When is Benavidez vs Plant?

Saturday, March 25.

How much does the Benavidez vs Plant PPV cost?

The show is priced at $74.99 in the United States.

We will have live coverage!

If you’re not able to buy the PPV for whatever reason, or you just don’t want to, or you are but want somewhere to chat with your great internet boxing friends, Bad Left Hook will have live coverage on Saturday night, starting from 9 pm ET.

What time will the main event start?

The main event will likely start no earlier than 11:30 pm ET, but we’ll keep you updated on fight night, too, inside of our live coverage.

The pay-per-view itself starts at 9 pm ET with three undercard fights, and there will also be live, free prelims beginning at 7 pm ET on YouTube and Facebook. We’ll have the live stream for you on Saturday, as well.

Full card lineup

PPV (9 pm ET):

David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO) vs Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Benavidez’s interim WBC title

Jesus Ramos (19-0, 15 KO) vs Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Chris Colbert (16-1, 6 KO) vs Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KO) vs Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator

Prelims (7 pm ET):