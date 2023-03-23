Following today’s final press conference for David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant, Benavidez spoke to the media about his impressions of his opponent while fielding questions on his expectations for the bout.

Needless to say, Benavidez will be looking to hand out a bigger beatdown than the one 6ix9ine just took, but says he’ll be utilizing an intelligent approach and sticking to his plan while doing it.

“It’s just time to fight already,” Benavidez said. “I’m pumped, bro. I’m excited, I can’t wait to get in there and hear that first bell and it’s time to go.

“(I want to hurt him) really bad...I never fought with emotion like that. I’ve always been the type of guy to let the knockout come. I always do my job — I feel like you have to follow the game plan, you have to do everything to let the knockout come on its own and that’s exactly what we’re doing in this fight.

“I’m just gonna follow the game plan. I’m very confident in everything I can do: cut the ring off, throwing combinations, jabbing, finding my way into his line of fire. So I’m very excited, man.

“You see my opponent’s face every time I fight ‘em. They feel the power. Everybody I’ve been in the ring with, I’ve hurt. And there’s only been two people I haven’t stopped and that was six years ago. So now I’m an even more dangerous fighter. And yes, my plan is to break his fuckin’ jaw, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”