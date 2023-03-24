 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LIVE STREAM: Benavidez vs Plant weigh-in, 4 pm ET (March 24, 2023)

David Benavidez and Caleb Plant weigh in today ahead of Saturday’s fight!

By Scott Christ
The wait is almost over! David Benavidez and Caleb Plant will hit the scales today in Las Vegas, the final step before tomorrow’s Showtime PPV main event.

The weigh-in will stream live at 4 pm ET today, and we’ll have live coverage for the full show tomorrow, March 25, with the PPV beginning at 9 pm ET.

If you can’t watch, we’ll have updates and weigh-in results LIVE as they happen in this stream:

Here’s the full lineup for tomorrow’s show:

Full card lineup

PPV (9 pm ET):

  • David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO) vs Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Benavidez’s interim WBC title
  • Jesus Ramos (19-0, 15 KO) vs Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Chris Colbert (16-1, 6 KO) vs Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KO) vs Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator

Prelims (7 pm ET):

  • Kevin Gonzalez (25-0-1, 13 KO) vs Jose Sanmartin (34-6-1, 21 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Orestes Velazquez (6-0, 6 KO) vs Marcelino Lopez (37-2-1, 22 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

