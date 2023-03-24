The wait is almost over! David Benavidez and Caleb Plant will hit the scales today in Las Vegas, the final step before tomorrow’s Showtime PPV main event.

The weigh-in will stream live at 4 pm ET today, and we’ll have live coverage for the full show tomorrow, March 25, with the PPV beginning at 9 pm ET.

If you can’t watch, we’ll have updates and weigh-in results LIVE as they happen in this stream:

Here’s the full lineup for tomorrow’s show:

Full card lineup

PPV (9 pm ET):

David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO) vs Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Benavidez’s interim WBC title

Jesus Ramos (19-0, 15 KO) vs Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Chris Colbert (16-1, 6 KO) vs Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KO) vs Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator

Prelims (7 pm ET):