Benavidez vs Plant: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant is LIVE TONIGHT! Join us for full coverage!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant is LIVE TONIGHT!
Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

David Benavidez and Caleb Plant will finally step into the ring tonight for a fight that may not settle their beef tonight, but at least they’ll finally be throwing hands instead of “verbal grenades” at one another.

The Showtime PPV, featuring three undercard bouts, starts at 9 pm ET. There will also be a pair of prelim fights airing for free on social media at 7 pm ET, and if you scroll down you should see the stream or some links to those.

Wil Esco will be on the round-by-round for all four fights starting from 9 pm ET, and we’ll also have live highlights and more in this stream:

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 7:00 pm ET)

  • Kevin Gonzalez (25-0-1, 13 KO) vs Jose Sanmartin (34-6-1, 21 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Orestes Velazquez (6-0, 6 KO) vs Marcelino Lopez (37-2-1, 22 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)

  • David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO) vs Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Benavidez’s interim WBC title
  • Jesus Ramos (19-0, 15 KO) vs Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Chris Colbert (16-1, 6 KO) vs Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KO) vs Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator

