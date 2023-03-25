 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Okolie vs Light: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO title against David Light today in Manchester! Join us for live updates!

By Scott Christ
Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBO cruiserweight title today in Manchester against David Light, headlining a Boxxer card that will air on ProBox TV in the U.S. and “internationally” (check your ProBox listings), and on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Live updates will come in this stream starting from 3 pm ET, with round-by-round for the main event:

Main Card (ProBox TV, 3:00 pm ET)

  • Lawrence Okolie (18-0, 14 KO) vs David Light (20-0, 12 KO), cruiserweights, 12 rounds, for Okolie’s WBO title
  • Frazer Clarke (5-0, 4 KO) vs Bogdan Dinu (20-4, 16 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Michael Gomez Jr (18-1, 5 KO) vs Levi Giles (13-0, 3 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Karriss Artingstall (2-0, 0 KO) vs Linzi Buczynski (4-1, 0 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
  • Callum Simpson (10-0, 8 KO) vs Celso Neves (9-3-2, 2 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Rhys Edwards (13-0, 4 KO) vs Brian Phillips (12-3, 3 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Harvey Lambert (1-0, 1 KO) vs Casey Brown (4-1, 0 KO), junior middleweights, 4 rounds
  • Shakiel Thompson (9-0, 6 KO) vs Robert Talarek (27-17-3, 18 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds

