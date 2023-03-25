 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ramirez vs Commey: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Jose Ramirez faces Richard Commey in tonight’s ESPN main event!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Jose Ramirez takes on Richard Commey in a 140 lb main event that is flying way under the radar tonight, but we’ll be here for those of you tuning in for this fight instead of Benavidez vs Plant!

John Hansen will be on the coverage this evening. Prelims start at 7 pm ET, and John will take over on coverage for the 10 pm ET main card start, which will be available on both ESPN and ESPN+.

Live updates, highlights, and results here, including round by round for the main event:

Prelims (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)

  • Raymond Muratalla (16-0, 13 KO) vs Humberto Galindo (14-2, 11 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Charlie Sheehy (5-0, 4 KO) vs Angel Rebollar (6-1, 3 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Jessie James Guerrero (3-0-1, 3 KO) vs Eduardo Alvarez (0-2, 0 KO), junior flyweights, 4 rounds
  • Ricardo Ruvalcaba (7-0-1, 6 KO) vs Marco Cardenas (9-7-1, 4 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Subaru Murata (3-0, 3 KO) vs Jose Negrete (2-1, 2 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)

  • Jose Ramirez (27-1, 17 KO) vs Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds
  • Seniesa Estrada (23-0, 9 KO) vs Tina Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KO), minimumweights, 10 rounds, for Estrada’s WBA and Rupprecht’s WBC titles
  • Antonio Mireles (6-0, 6 KO) vs Patrick Mailata (6-1, 3 KO), heavyweights, heavyweights, 6 rounds

