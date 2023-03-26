How to watch Joshua vs Franklin, Ramirez vs Dogboe, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for March 29 to April 1, 2023

Wednesday, March 29

DAZN and Social Media, 9:00 am ET, Joshua vs Franklin press conference.

Thursday, March 30

ESPN+ and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Ramirez vs Dogboe press conference.

Friday, March 31

DAZN and Social Media, 7:30 am ET, Joshua vs Franklin weigh-in.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Ramirez vs Dogboe weigh-in.

Channel 5 (UK), TBA, Harlem Eubank vs Christian Uruzquieta.

Saturday, April 1

FITE PPV, 4:00 am ET, Floyd Masson vs Fabio Turchi. Masson is a 31-year-old Aussie cruiserweight, stepping up a bit on paper with Italy’s Turchi, who is 4-2 in his last six with losses to Tommy McCarthy and Richard Riakporhe, but should be a live dog here. Live from Brisbane and $14.99 on FITE.

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Joshua vs Franklin prelims. Expect to see Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent on this portion of the show, or they could do five fights on the main card as Matchroom have wanted to set up Williams against Felix Cash, and Cash fights later on the show. Campbell Hatton, Jordan Flynn, John Hedges, Ziyad Almaayouf, Peter Kadiru, and Juergen Uldedaj are also slated for action. BLH will have live coverage.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin. Feels like Joshua’s “smallest” fight since his Sept. 2015 win over Gary Cornish, and it’s the first fight he’s had since his Dec. 2015 win over Dillian Whyte that hasn’t been for any world title. It could be good for him. AJ has been training in Texas with Derrick James; this is no kinda half-in, half-out thing like he had with Robert Garcia, he’s been fully in with James. The undercard features Matteo Signani vs Felix Cash for the European middleweight title, Craig Richards vs Ricards Bolotniks, and Fabio Wardley vs Michael Coffie. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Ramirez vs Dogboe prelims. Jahi Tucker, Tiger Johnson, Jeremiah Milton, Abdullah Mason, Rohan Polanco, Emiliano Vargas, and Dante Benjamin Jr will be in action.

ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET, Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe. Could be a 9 pm ET start for the main card, could be 10 pm ET, we’ll know for sure on Thursday or Friday at the latest. The vacant WBO featherweight title is on the line as Ramirez looks to win his first pro title, and Dogboe looks to become a two-weight world champion. Xander Zayas is injured, so his planned “co-feature” is off, meaning Joet Gonzalez gets bumped to that slot against Jose Enrique Vivas. BLH will have live coverage.