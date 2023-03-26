 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Benavidez vs Plant scorecards and results: Round-by-round breakdown of how David Benavidez beat Caleb Plant

David Benavidez earned his win over Caleb Plant tonight.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

David Benavidez got the big grudge match win tonight over Caleb Plant, but how exactly did the judges score the fight?

Well let’s take a look!

Here’s how the judges scored it, round-by-round (thanks to Showtime Boxing):

Through three rounds: Plant led 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27 through three rounds, with judge Tim Cheatham — who actually wound up with the closest score, 115-113 for Benavidez — having it a shutout in Plant’s favor.

Through six rounds: Cheatham had it 59-55 through six, scoring the fight clearly for Plant, while judge Dave Moretti had it 58-56 for Plant and judge Steven Weisfeld had it 57-57, all evened up at the midway point.

Through nine rounds: After nine, the fight had tilted in Benavidez’s favor. He led 87-84 on Weisfeld’s card, and 86-85 on Moretti’s. Plant still had a narrow lead on Cheatham’s card at 86-85, but with Benavidez winning four straight.

Down the stretch: Benavidez dominated the stretch run and, in fact, the entire second half of the fight. He won the last three rounds on every card; in fact, he won the last six rounds on every single card.

My card that doesn’t matter: I gave Plant the opening two, then had Benavidez evening things up through four. It was 57-57 through six, but from that sixth round on, I agree it was all David Benavidez, and he wound up a 116-112 winner for me.

How did you score the fight?

