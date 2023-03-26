David Benavidez’s win over Caleb Plant tonight didn’t come easy, even if in the end it was clear who the better man was, as Benavidez pounded on plate for the last five rounds of the fight in particular, earning a win by unanimous decision.

But this was a fight where Benavidez (27-0, 23 KO) and Plant (22-2, 13 KO) probably both earned respect from a lot of boxing fans, and they certainly got some immediate reaction love from their fellow fighters on social media, who gave big props to Plant showing incredible heart in the back half of the fight, and obviously appreciated what Benavidez did to win the fight, too.

Pros including Ryan Garcia, Errol Spence Jr, Claressa Shields, George Kambosos Jr, and many more let their thoughts fly as soon as the fight was over, and here’s some of what they had to say.

Benavidez vs Plant reactions

Big heart on Plant but Benavidez is an absolute animal Mexican Monster forsure big respect — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) March 26, 2023

Good fight no shame in losing in that fashion fought his heart out — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) March 26, 2023

That was a great fight!! Great Job by both!!! — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 26, 2023

The heart on @SweetHandsPlant is insane! Great fight! I believe Benavides won but what a great fight and just lead up. Sheesh. #BenavidezPlant pic.twitter.com/HMwRrLhFBh — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) March 26, 2023

Great action, congratulations to @Benavidez300 for beating 2 men in the ring tonight. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) March 26, 2023

Great fight but damn! Major respect for both fighters — 100 Billion (@coolboysteph) March 26, 2023

Benavidez won the fight. Plant won the fans. Plant fought on pure heart the last few rounds. — Rougarou (@RPrograis) March 26, 2023

Plant boxed well and showed HEART!

Benavidez simply FOUGHT better. #BenavidezvsPlant — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) March 26, 2023

Plant showed a ton of heart tonight and he tried until the very end that’s all you can ask for from a fighter #PlantBenavidez — Jrock (@Jrockboxing) March 26, 2023

This a great fight but y’all peep tank ? Why he got headphones? He commenting from his sit? — Boots (@JaronEnnis) March 26, 2023

What a fight! Faaaaaccckkkkkkk #BenavidezPlant — Sulem Urbina (@SulemUrbina) March 26, 2023

Best fight of the year so far, shitttt!! Those boys were getting to it #PlantBenavidez — Andre Berto (@AndreBerto) March 26, 2023

Good fight to both fighters, congrats to Benavidez for the win.. — Mike Alvarado (@MileHighMike303) March 26, 2023

Great fight but Bayliss spoilt that for me and he’s the only reason plant survived — Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) March 26, 2023

Great fight, great show of sportsmanship. Would love to see Canelo Vs Benavidez. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) March 26, 2023