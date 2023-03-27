Junto Nakatani vs Andrew Moloney and Raymond Muratalla vs Jeremia Nakathila join Haney vs Lomachenko

Those eager to see Devin Haney defend his undisputed titles against Vasiliy Lomachenko but Oscar Valdez vs Adam Lopez 2 will be happy to learn that the cavalry is coming, as two much more intriguing bouts will join the May 20th show in Las Vegas.

The Sydney Morning Herald, confirming an earlier report from Jake Donovan, brings word that former flyweight champion Junto Nakatani (24-0, 19 KO) will face Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KO) for the vacant WBO super flyweight title formerly held by Kazuto Ioka. Nakatani made a smooth transition from 112 to 115 with a wide decision over the capable Francisco Rodriguez Jr and Moloney has won four straight since his trilogy with Joshua Franco.

For my money, this is a case of a very good fighter in Moloney facing a genuinely special one in Nakatani.

In other action, Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KO) makes an incredibly quick and incredibly bold turnaround against Jeremiah Nakathila (23-2, 19 KO). Muratalla fought through a hard knockdown to stop Humberto Galindo two days ago on the Ramirez vs Commey undercard and faces the toughest test of his career in Nakathila, who put the memory of his ugly loss to Shakur Sevenson behind him by mauling Miguel Berchelt last March.