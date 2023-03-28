It’s Tuesday! That means it’s podcast day!
- First Half: Anthony Joshua, who is terrible and was never good, returns to the ring this Saturday! Will he trip over his own clumsy, uncoordinated feet just trying to walk to the ring? Yeah, probably! Plus, Robeisy Ramirez faces Isaac Dogboe and more this week!
- Intermission: It’s motherfuckin’ PRANK CENTRAL this Saturday! Does this rule or suck? (It sucks!)
- Second Half: HEY! David Benavidez and Caleb Plant went ahead and had that fight we talked so much about last week, and Benavidez won it! Our thoughts on that, what we saw on their PPV undercard, plus Jose Ramirez, Seniesa Estrada, Lawrence Okolie, and more. Guess what else we do? That’s right, talk about ProBox. (I forgot to scream about their audio issues on the Okolie show, my apologies.)
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.
