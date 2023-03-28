 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ben Shalom says Kell Brook would be great fight for Liam Smith, but expects rematch with Chris Eubank Jr

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom talks about options on the table for Liam Smith.

Ben Shalom anticipates a Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch to happen, but says there’s other good fights out there.
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

We’ve heard reports last month that Chris Eubank Jr had formally activated a rematch clause to face Liam Smith, but with little movement on that front in the time since Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom tells Sky Sports that while he’s still expecting the Eubank Jr sequel to happen next, a fight with Kell Brook is another enticing prospect for Smith.

“It would be perfect for both of them because Kell wants to fight at 154lbs and Liam wants to fight at 154lbs. It’s the perfect way. There’s no messing around and it would be a massive fight. But Kell’s got good options. I’m just happy that he’s around, he’s fit, he’s healthy, ready for the big fights.”

As Shalom relates, Brook is in a much better place as he continues training after announcing his retirement on the heels of his big win over Amir Khan, settling that long outstanding feud. At one recent point photos of Brook supposedly snorting a white substance leaked online, causing some to question his well-being in a post-fighting life.

“He sees what happened as one of the best things that ever happened to him. It put so much scrutiny on him that [he thought] I need to sort my life out.”

So while Brook could potentially be a solid Plan B for Smith, Shalom says they’re currently planning to honor their contractual obligations for Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 until it becomes clear that it can or won’t happen. That doesn’t mean that he’s not ironing out even more potential options for Smith, though, including early talks to have him face Tim Tszyu.

