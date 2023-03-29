Many boxing fans around the world were disappointed to hear the news that Naoya Inoue suffered a training injury which forced a postponement of his highly anticipated showdown with Stephen Fulton Jr, but the fight hasn’t been completely derailed.

In fact, ESPN now reports that a new date has been settled on for the junior featherweight title fight, with the bout now set to take place on July 25 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

So, great news! We still have a big fight on our hands that not only will prove meaningful in the general boxing landscape, but should also play out as a genuinely fun fight to watch considering the styles at hand.

Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) is most recently coming off an 11th round stoppage over Paul Butler last December, while Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) last took a unanimous decision win over Daniel Roman last summer. Fulton will have been out of action for over a full year by the time this fight comes off, so there could be questions about ring rust. Even still, it’s a fight worth getting excited about.