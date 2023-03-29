 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue rescheduled for July 25 in Tokyo

An unfortunate setback for Naoya Inoue forced a postponement, but we’ve now got a new date.

By Wil Esco
/ new
Naoya Inoue reportedly suffered an injury in training, pushing back a highly anticipated fight against Stephen Fulton Jr.
Naoya Inoue reportedly suffered an injury in training, pushing back a highly anticipated fight against Stephen Fulton Jr.
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Many boxing fans around the world were disappointed to hear the news that Naoya Inoue suffered a training injury which forced a postponement of his highly anticipated showdown with Stephen Fulton Jr, but the fight hasn’t been completely derailed.

In fact, ESPN now reports that a new date has been settled on for the junior featherweight title fight, with the bout now set to take place on July 25 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

So, great news! We still have a big fight on our hands that not only will prove meaningful in the general boxing landscape, but should also play out as a genuinely fun fight to watch considering the styles at hand.

Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) is most recently coming off an 11th round stoppage over Paul Butler last December, while Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) last took a unanimous decision win over Daniel Roman last summer. Fulton will have been out of action for over a full year by the time this fight comes off, so there could be questions about ring rust. Even still, it’s a fight worth getting excited about.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook