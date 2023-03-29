Felix Cash vs Matteo Signani off, Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros joins Joshua vs Franklin

Saturday’s Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin card on DAZN received a last-minute adjustment ahead of today’s press conference, as Matchroom confirmed that Felix Cash has withdrawn from his European title fight with Matteo Signani due to illness. In its places comes Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros, originally scheduled for next week’s “Bam” Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez card in San Antonio.

Cash (16-0, 10 KO) is supposedly on a collision course with Austin “Ammo” Williams, with the Signani fight and Williams’ bout with River Wilson-Bent meant to set the stage for a summer meeting. With how long these two have been on each other’s radars, I feel like they should just bite the bullet and put the fight together if Williams gets past Wilson-Bent as expected. It’s not like Signani figured to be much of a roadblock.

Yafai (3-0, 2 KO) is coming off a tough win over young gun Gohan Garcia Rodriguez and now faces an experienced veteran in Calleros (36-10-1, 19 KO), whose only loss in his last nine fights came to Julio Cesar Martinez.