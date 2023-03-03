It’s a new month and a new pound-for-pound list! It’s very slightly different but not really!

Bad Left Hook Pound-For-Pound Top 10

The voters: Scott Christ, Wil Esco, John Hansen, Patrick Stumberg, and Lewis Watson.

The total results for Mar. 2023:

Also Receiving Votes: Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 6, Regis Prograis 5, Kenshiro Teraji 5, Jermell Charlo 4, Shakur Stevenson 4, Stephen Fulton Jr 1

And now, some personal thoughts from your esteemed panel*!

* Sometimes I worry about people who aren’t familiar with us thinking I’m deeply serious about us being an “esteemed panel.”

Scott Christ

(1) Oleksandr Usyk, (2) Naoya Inoue, (3) Terence Crawford, (4) Dmitry Bivol, (5) Errol Spence Jr, (6) Artur Beterbiev, (7) Canelo Alvarez, (8) Jermell Charlo, (9) Devin Haney, (10) Regis Prograis

Nothin’ changed. This isn’t the most exciting feature in the world, to be honest.

Wil Esco

(1) Jaron Ennis, (2) Naoya Inoue, (3) Oleksandr Usyk, (4) Errol Spence Jr, (5) Terence Crawford, (6) Dmitry Bivol, (7) Canelo Alvarez, (8) Artur Beterbiev, (9) Devin Haney, (10) Vasiliy Lomachenko

Alright, the one-month performance suspension comes to an end for Boots, whom I’m pushing back up to the pinnacle. Truth be told, I’m in too deep to turn back now so will either prove to be a prophet or a fool. I still like my chances.

John Hansen

(1) Naoya Inoue, (2) Oleksandr Usyk, (3) Dmitry Bivol, (4) Artur Beterbiev, (5) Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, (6) Errol Spence Jr, (7) Regis Prograis, (8) Vasiliy Lomachenko, (9) Kenshiro Teraji, (10) Stephen Fulton Jr

No changes! A great month for the sport of boxing, but none of my top 10 were involved, and no one outside did anything to justify a shakeup.

March is also a slow month for P4P guys and fringe contenders. But, I’ll likely have a change next month, assuming Terence Crawford closes the deal for his mandatory order against Alexis Rocha by then.

For anyone looking to get outraged over something fresh, here’s some chum in the water for you: Depending on what they do with the rest of 2023, I have my eye on Murodjon Akhmadaliev, David Morrell, whoever rises to the top of the pending Jaron Ennis-Vergil Ortiz-Eimantas Stanionis welterweight takeover, and any number of guys in the second tier (meaning, not named Regis Prograis) of 140 lbs for consideration. Maybe even a few short months from now!

I apologize for nothing, and I refuse to engage with any objections. At least I have the courage to admit where I may go next. Unlike Scott, who wishes each month he had the gumption to list Robeisy Ramirez, but never does. Call me and Esco “performance artists” all you want, people. We’re not afraid to be bold.

Patrick Stumberg

(1) Naoya Inoue, (2) Oleksandr Usyk, (3) Errol Spence Jr, (4) Terence Crawford, (5) Canelo Alvarez, (6) Dmitry Bivol, (7) Shakur Stevenson, (8) Vasiliy Lomachenko, (9) Artur Beterbiev, (10) Kenshiro Teraji

Well, Lara didn’t smash Wood in 30 seconds, so I guess this list ain’t changing. Looking like it’ll be a bit before anything shakes it up; nobody on here fights until April, when Shakur Stevenson and Kenshiro Teraji return to action, and the only March bout with usurper potential is David Benavidez against Caleb Plant. Even if Benavidez absolutely mulches Plant, though, I don’t see me having to abandon my copy-pasting habits for a while.

Lewis Watson

(1) Oleksandr Usyk, (2) Naoya Inoue, (3) Terence Crawford, (4) Dmitry Bivol, (5) Canelo Alvarez, (6) Artur Beterbiev, (7) Errol Spence Jr, (8) Devin Haney, (9) Kenshiro Teraji, (10) Jermell Charlo

February was short but fun at the same time. We had a couple of Fight of the Year contenders (in February?!) and everyone collectively lost their shit to different degrees as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury managed to engage more eyes than the entirety of the month’s schedule combined.

No one came that close to challenging my top 10 and no one threatened dropping out, so, as Liam Gallagher would mumble, it’s “As You Were.”