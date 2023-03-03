Katie Taylor willing to fight Chantelle Cameron for undisputed at 140 on May 20

Undisputed champions Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron have expressed mutual interest in fighting one another on May 20 in Dublin, following Amanda Serrano pulling out of her planned rematch date with lightweight queen Taylor due to injury.

Cameron, who is undisputed champ at 140 lbs, said it “would be an honor to share the ring with the very best in boxing and challenge myself,” and said on Instagram that she is “not difficult to deal with” and felt the fight could be ready to go in 24 hours time:

Taylor didn’t take long to respond, and says she’s willing to do it, and at 140:

“Let’s get it done, Eddie Hearn, this coming has waited long enough!” she wrote. “3Arena is available so let’s give Ireland a night to remember on May 20th. Let’s go (Chantelle Cameron), happy to move up in weight for the opportunity to become a two-weight undisputed champ.”

This would be a phenomenal fight to make, especially as a replacement. The 31-year-old Cameron (17-0, 8 KO) has wanted a fight with Taylor (22-0, 6 KO) for years, and even moved up to 140 chasing world titles because she didn’t feel she would get a Taylor fight at 135.

Taylor, 36, did do one fight at 140 lbs back in late 2019, beating Christina Linardatou to win the WBO title, which she never defended, moving back down to continue her campaign as undisputed at 135.

Taylor last fought on Oct. 29 in London, winning a clear decision over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Cameron was in action on Nov. 5, where she fully unified the junior welterweight division by beating then-undisputed welterweight champ Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi.