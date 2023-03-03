Ahead of tomorrow night’s Showtime main event featuring a featherweight fight between Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo, Figueroa made himself available to the media for their final press conference where he emphasized the confidence in his ability to get the job done.

“I have all the abilities,” Figueroa said. “Everyone knows that I love to fight. I want to dominate my opponent, break them down and get them out of there. I train really hard to go in there and do what I do best.

“I’m going to do anything it takes to win this fight. If I have to box, I’ll box. But if I can hurt him on the inside, I’ll get in there with body shots. I can beat him any way I have to.”

Figueroa would continue by stating that he’ll not only be looking to win in this outing, but win in both dominant and impressive fashion as he demonstrates why he deserves to be the cream of the crop at featherweight.

“Everyone is going to see that I’m coming with everything,” Figueroa continued. “I have to make a big statement at 126 and leave my mark. I’m trying to win more titles and show I’m one of the best.

“Just expect a great fight. I hit a lot harder than Julio Ceja. Especially now that I’m at 126-pounds. I’m strong and powerful. Everybody is going to be surprised by what they see.”

Camp has been going swell for Figueroa, and with basically all of the hard work taken care of in the lead up to this fight, Figueroa will simply be looking to have fun and perform on the night.

“I had a great training camp working in Las Vegas,” Figueroa said. “I have an amazing team and I have my family supporting me. I can’t wait to give everyone a great show. I’m going to mix it up with Mark. I have nothing but respect for him, but I’m ready.”

And as it’s been a hot start of a number of good fights to kick off 2023, Figueroa says we can expect to keep the ball rolling because here.

“This is going to be early ‘Spring Break’ action. We’re both coming to fight and coming to win. This is what boxing is all about. We’re facing the best of the best. Now we just have to put it all together on Saturday night and give the fans a great show.”