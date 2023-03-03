Mark Magsayo makes weight on second attempt, Brandon Figueroa interim title fight official

Mark Magsayo had a scare on the scale earlier today, weighing in 0.8 pounds over the limit for tomorrow’s WBC interim featherweight title fight against Brandon Figueroa. As is standard for these events, he received an additional two hours to try and shed the excess poundage, and though he had to strip naked to do it, he managed to hit the 126-pound mark on the dot and remain eligible to win the belt.

Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KO), a former longtime super bantamweight, came in 0.2 under. The rest of the weigh-in was drama-free save for Justin DeLoach, who needed a second attempt to hit the welterweight limit for his bout with Travon Marshall and got into it with Marshall’s camp.

Magsayo (24-1, 16 KO) has been fighting at 126 for virtually the entirety of his decade-long pro career, and to my knowledge, this is the first time he’s had issues with the limit. There’s no telling whether this was just a bad cut or if he’s outgrown the division at 27 years old; if the latter, it’s going to be very awkward if he wins.

For now, though, nothing but time stands between him and Figueroa sharing a ring. Fingers crossed Magsayo’s in sufficiently good condition to achieve the promised slugfest.