During a press conference to announce Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko, Lomachenko chatted with media members to get his honest assessment of his expectations for this fight, and why it’s so important that he make use of what he says will be his last shot at ever becoming an undisputed champion. Check out some excerpts of what Lomachenko had to say below.

Lomachenko on facing Haney now instead of earlier in his career

“Now he has big experience, big fights, and I like his style. He’s very strong, smart boxer and it will be very, very hard.”

On if he has to fight more aggressively to get inside on Haney, who is the naturally bigger man

“I don’t know. It’s a hard question because everything can change when we start boxing. I can prepare for his style like he was with Kambosos but he can box with me like he fought with another guy. So I don’t know. We’ll see in the ring.”

On how important it will be to leverage his own experience in fighting Haney

“It’s very important because we are now both boxers with a level and it will be very interesting for boxing.”

On how rusty he thinks he was in the Jamaine Ortiz fight from his layoff

“Look, everybody forget about our preparation and he was my sparring partner. We had a lot, a lot of rounds with him in the ring. Everybody forget about this. He is a very talented boxer. He is a very (fast) boxer, and I think Jamaine Ortiz will be a big problem for any fighter in our weight class.”

On how he would value a chance to become undisputed to winning Olympic gold medals

“Same. Now it’s the same. I have a big motivation, and it’s my goal. It’s my goal in professional sports.

“I’ll be honest with you. It’s a last chance for me to be undisputed world champion. That’s why it’s very important.”

On some comparing Haney’s skills to those of Mayweather

“Maybe, I don’t know. For me, not. But (for) somebody, maybe yes.”