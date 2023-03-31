Matchroom Boxing signs Sunny Edwards, Jack Catterall, and Shannon Ryan

Before Anthony Joshua came in at a career-high 255.4 pounds for tomorrow’s clash with Jermaine Franklin, Matchroom Boxing announced a trio of new signings: IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards, super lightweight contender Jack Catterall, and unbeaten super flyweight Shannon Ryan.

Having taken the IBF belt from Moruti Mthalane in 2021, Edwards (19-0, 4 KO) went 2-0 in 2022 with decisions over Muhammad Waseem and Felix Alvarado. He’s been vocal about wanting to unify with Julio Cesar Martinez and Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him finally get his with now that both of whom are stablemates.

Well, it would be a bit surprising to see him fight “Rey.” Pretty sure that dude cut a witch off in traffic sometime in the last couple years.

“I’m extremely excited at this stage of my career to be partnering up with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” Edwards said. “Eddie has always been one of the most influential men on the boxing circuit since I’ve been involved in the sport and the conversations were simple, we both want to deliver the biggest fights possible every time.

“I’m hoping to be out June/July time. I’d originally hoped I’d have been out a little bit earlier in this year, but a rest after a few busy years boxing has done me good. I’m not content defending world titles, I need more.

“First I want to unify whilst collecting the Ring magazine title. It has always been a big dream of mine to hold arguably the biggest prize in boxing today. It seems as if Martinez is the man for that, but at this point it’s whoever comes first. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead whatever they may be, bring me the fighter they tell me I can’t beat, and repeat.”

Catterall (26-1, 13 KO) is looking to get his career back on track after a year spent fruitlessly chasing a rematch with Josh Taylor. He’ll be back in the ring on May 27th; there have been rumblings of a WBC title fight with Regis Prograis, but nothing’s official yet and odds are they’d save that for afterwards.

“I’m excited for the next phase of my career,” Catterall said. “Teaming up with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and DAZN is a massive step in the right direction for me. There are going to be some huge nights in the future and I’m excited to get the ball rolling and to be involved in some career-defining fights over the next couple of years. I have been working tremendously hard in the gym and I will be ready for any opportunity that presents itself. I’m grateful to be in this position and I’m looking forward to kicking off a successful relationship with Matchroom and DAZN.”

Ryan (4-0, 0 KO) fights under Joshua’s 258 Management and is entering her second year as a professional.

“I’m very excited to start this next chapter of my career under the Matchroom Boxing promotional banner,” Ryan said. “I look forward to being able to showcase my skills on the big stage and to millions of people around the world on DAZN. Being in those big fights and collecting those world titles is why I am in this sport and with the backing of my team, 258 Management, O2 and Matchroom Boxing, I’m confident that I can fulfil my potential.”