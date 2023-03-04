 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Figueroa vs Magsayo: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo meet tonight on Showtime!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo meet tonight for the interim WBC featherweight title, headlining a Showtime Championship Boxing card from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

The main card tripleheader will start at 9 pm ET on Showtime, with prelims streaming free at 6:30 pm ET.

Live updates, highlights, and results will come in this stream, with round-by-round for the three main card fights from Wil Esco:

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:30 pm ET)

  • Terrell Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KO) vs Brandyn Lynch (12-1, 9 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Travon Marshall (7-0, 6 KO) vs Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-2, 8 KO) vs Samuel Teah (18-4-1, 8 KO), junior welterweights, 8 or 10 rounds

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Brandon Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KO) vs Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBC title
  • Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KO) vs Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Amilcar Vidal (16-0, 12 KO) vs Elijah Garcia (13-0, 11 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

