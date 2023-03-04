Figueroa vs Magsayo: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo meet tonight for the interim WBC featherweight title, headlining a Showtime Championship Boxing card from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
The main card tripleheader will start at 9 pm ET on Showtime, with prelims streaming free at 6:30 pm ET.
Live updates, highlights, and results will come in this stream, with round-by-round for the three main card fights from Wil Esco:
Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:30 pm ET)
- Terrell Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KO) vs Brandyn Lynch (12-1, 9 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
- Travon Marshall (7-0, 6 KO) vs Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds
- Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-2, 8 KO) vs Samuel Teah (18-4-1, 8 KO), junior welterweights, 8 or 10 rounds
Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)
- Brandon Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KO) vs Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBC title
- Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KO) vs Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
- Amilcar Vidal (16-0, 12 KO) vs Elijah Garcia (13-0, 11 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
