KO of the Year contender: Eduardo Nunez demolishes Jesus Martin Ceyca in Mexico

Eduardo Nunez scored a clear Knockout of the Year contender on tonight’s DAZN card from Mexico, destroying opponent Jesus Martin Ceyca with a right hand.

Let’s not beat around the bush too much, here’s the video:

WHAT A SHOT FROM EDUARDO NUNEZ #FierroEstela pic.twitter.com/EZbfkRJy3d — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 5, 2023

Nunez (24-1, 24 KO) is known for his power — as that KO percentage surely indicates — and, well, he showed it off again. It’s the first loss to Ceyca, who drops to 17-1 (8 KO) in the defeat.

It’s already been a fun, exciting, and entertaining year for boxing, and once again we have something pretty notable to add this weekend, which didn’t even look like a big weekend on paper, nothing that clearly jumped out as “well, gotta see that!” And this fight certainly wouldn’t have been among the first few choices if you’d asked ahead of time.

But there it is. Boxing keeps delivering in 2023. As they say all over the world right now, the boxing is back.