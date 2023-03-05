How to watch Tszyu vs Harrison, Yoka, Matchroom, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for March 8-11, 2023

Wednesday, March 8

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Luis Torres vs Misael Cabrera. ProBox is back for another Mexico City show. John will be here. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Thursday, March 9

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Pacheco vs Cullen press conference.

Friday, March 10

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Pacheco vs Cullen weigh-in.

Saturday, March 11

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen. This was supposed to be Callum Smith’s return against Pawel Stepien, but Smith is injured and out. The show goes on otherwise, and there’s a LOT of talent scattered throughout the card, and personally I love the Pacheco-Cullen matchup. We’ll still be here for coverage, but — well, let’s get to it in the next listing. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 3:45 pm ET, Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam. This is a fine matchup as Yoka tries to bounce back from his first defeat, and is returning against the capable vet Takam. We’re going to turn Saturday afternoon live coverage into a fun sort of free-for-all style post. Watch what you’re watching! Come chat with us! We’ll be here for both the Matchroom show and Yoka-Takam. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

SHO, 10:45 pm ET, Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison. Showtime are just airing this main event. It’s a good matchup, and a real risk for Tszyu to take as he sits on a mandatory title shot. Harrison is absolutely a better boxer than Tszyu, but Harrison is also vulnerable and Tszyu has the style that could break him down. It’s just a good fight, Tszyu taking a risk and Harrison as always willing to fight anyone. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage. (To be clear, this is happening Sunday, March 12 in Australia, but time zones and all that, so it’s primetime U.S. TV on Saturday night.)