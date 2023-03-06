Conor Benn continues to vigorously maintain his innocence in a doping case that saw him test positive for a banned substance, and ultimately lose out on a notable prizefight with Chris Eubank Jr.

While the British Boxing Board of Control continues with its investigation, Benn has been cleared by the WBC (although he wasn’t exactly pleased with their wording), and continues to profess the unfair treatment he’s received for being publicly vilified for something he says he’s never done.

Eubank Jr just recently did a sit down interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, with the full video to be made available shortly, and talks about just how dark things got for him after news of the failed drug test broke.

From ESPN:

“It’s hurt me, it’s hurt me this has,” he told Piers Morgan Uncensored. “I didn’t think I was going to make it through this period, I didn’t think I was going to make it through. “I was shamed for something I hadn’t even done, it’s hard because I felt like I was on death row for something I haven’t even done.”

Benn continued by saying if he legitimately made a mistake here then he would own up to it and move on, as that’s part of his character. This is not the case here, Benn maintains, and the fallout and backlash really beat him down.

“Never this, and I felt seven years of hard work and sacrifice and leaving my family and the image I maintain was just ruined at somebody else’s incompetence. It’s been hard for the family. I didn’t think I’d see another day.”

As of now there’s no clear indication on what’s next for Benn in his professional boxing career, but it would seem the safest bet is that he’ll fight outside of the U.K. as he continues to battle with that commission.