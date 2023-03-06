Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza tripleheader official for April 8th on Showtime

As revealed last month, interim WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora will headline an April 8th Showtime tripleheader in Carson, California against Brian Mendoza.

It figures to be a fun, competitive scrap between two aggressive and durable sluggers. Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KO) will be the favorite, though Mendoza (21-2, 15 KO) will undoubtedly make him work for it. The winner will be in line to fight Jermell Charlo eventually, but it’s anyone guess when their turn will come around.

“I’m well-prepared for this matchup,” said Fundora. “I’m training hard, as usual, and I’m ready to put on a great show for the fans in Carson all over again. We expect a great fight from Mendoza. I hope he brings his best so that we can give the fans their money’s worth. Every single fight is important, so we’re going in there to win and get to where I want to be, and that’s world champion of the 154-pound division.”

“I have another big opportunity in front of me on April 8,” said Mendoza. “Just like in my last fight, I’m embracing the role of underdog so I can shock the world. I’m not satisfied with just fighting for a world title, I’m going to keep working day after day until I walk out of the ring with that belt wrapped around my waist. Sleep on me at your own risk, because I’m coming for everything.”

Super lightweight prospect Brandun Lee (27-0, 23 KO) makes his second walk of 2023 against Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KO) in the co-feature. Lee had a scare against Will Madera last August and took a stay-busy fight with the hapless Diego Luque in January, while Campa is coming off a knockout loss to Teofimo Lopez that snapped an eight-fight unbeaten streak. Not exactly a step up in competition for Lee, but at least a return to the Madera level of matchmaking.

“This is my first co-main event, so it’s important for me to go and show the boxing world who Brandun Lee is and where I belong in the division,” said Lee. “Pedro Campa is a true Mexican veteran who can take a punch but also give one, so I have to be alert at all times. The fans can expect an explosive performance from me. I’m looking forward to performing in front of my family and friends but most importantly, I’m looking forward to being under those bright lights on April 8.”

“I’m very motivated to be on a great card like this,” said Campa. “I’ve seen a little bit of Brandun Lee and I have a good idea of what I need to do to win this fight. I’m ready to face the best version of Lee and show that I have the experience and strength to come out victorious. My plan is to have my hand raised on April 8 and give the people in my hometown of Guaymas something to celebrate.”

The opener pits SHOBOX regular Luis Nunez (18-0, 13 KO) against fellow unbeaten featherweight Christian Olivo (20-0-1, 7 KO). Nunez has the sturdier record, but both are under 25 and we’ve seen our share of surprises before.

“I’m very thankful to be back for another opportunity on SHOWTIME,” said Núñez. “I’m coming to represent my people of the Dominican Republic as a proud warrior. Olivo is an excellent fighter and this will be a tough fight, but my experience, my strength and my skills will twist things my way.”

“I’m thrilled to be making my U.S. debut on such a big stage,” said Olivo. “I’m thankful to my team for giving me this chance. I believe that our styles will make a great fight and that in the end, the fans will be the winners. I’m going to give everything I have in the ring to make the public remember my name. I’m going up against a great fighter, but I’m ready for this challenge.”

At time of writing, this card will be going head-to-head with Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino on ESPN and Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez on DAZN.