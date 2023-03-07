Tszyu vs Harrison preview, Figueroa-Magsayo, Inoue, more: Boxing podcast for Mar. 7, 2023

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day! John and myself are back and it’s another week where the boxing is back!
- First Half: The week ahead! We’ve got Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison in Australia, we’ve got Matchroom in England, we’ve got Tony Yoka in France, we’ve got ProBox TV in Mexico. It’s a week of international flavor!
- Intermission: The great outdoors, The Great Outdoors (1988), anxieties and fears, kayaking, abandoned houses — there’s plenty happening.
- Second Half: The boxing delivers again! Brandon Figueroa beat Mark Magsayo, Jarrett Hurd drops another one, stuff about “The Cupid Shuffle” and Bon Jovi, Fulton vs Inoue is official, and more!
we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.
