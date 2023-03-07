Oleksandr Usyk just recently took some time to talk with The Overlap about everything from his experience with the war in Ukraine, losing his father, to a prospective undisputed heavyweight title unification with Tyson Fury.

In particular Usyk says that he has no concerns about the size difference between Fury and himself, and touches on his outlook on life and why it allows him much confidence. Check out some excerpts of what Usyk had to say about a Fury fight below with the full video interview above.

Oleksandr Usyk on his thoughts on facing Tyson Fury

“I just need this fight and that’s it. I think he needs it, too. This fight is very important for both of us because all four belts haven’t been held by one person for 30 years in the heavyweight division. So both of us need this fight.”

On how he views the matchup against Fury who’s bigger, taller and longer than him

“This will be like any other fight. It’s just a big man who’s never lost before against a man with the WBC belt. Of course it’s possible to get carried away but actually this is a normal fight for the right to win all belts. If a person is bigger than me, it doesn’t mean they’re stronger. If they have longer arms, it doesn’t mean that it will be an advantage.

“I’ve been boxing since I was 15 years old. During this time I’ve heard many opinions from people that I know well or from people I’ve just met once, they kept telling me I shouldn’t be boxing. They told me I wouldn’t become an Olympic champion, or world champion, and that I shouldn’t have switched to the heavyweight division. But these were the opinions of people who couldn’t do it themselves. Personally, I keep praying and move forward.

“I don’t worry about whether I will reach my destination. It’s like a samurai, he doesn’t have an aim but he has his path. I have my path. It started from birth and it will take me wherever God decides. Only God knows how long I’m supposed to live. I don’t think about it. I’m trying to live in the best possible way. I try not to harm anyone and help others whenever possible.”

On referring to Fury as ‘Belly’ while Fury refers to him as ‘Rabbit’

“He’s talking about Tony Bellew calling me a tiger, but I said I’m a rabbit. Tony Bellew called me an animal, a really strong man. I said ‘Tony, you’re taking the Mickey out of me.’ I’m a white rabbit.

“Tyson Fury is ‘Belly.’ Big belly.”