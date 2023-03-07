Panya Pradabsri vs Yudai Shigeoka title fight set for April 16th

Kameda Promotions announced yesterday that the fighting Shigeoka brothers will look to share a night of championship glory on April 16th. Yudai challenges WBC minimumweight champion Panya Pradabsri in the main event, while Ginjiro faces Rene Mark Cuatro for the interim IBF title.

Pradabsri (39-1, 23 KO), alias Petchmanee CP Freshmart, is best known for handing Wanheng Menayothin his first-ever defeat in 2020. He’s made three successful defenses, including a second victory over Wanheng, and will now make his first appearance outside his native Thailand since dropping a 2017 majority decision to Xiong Chaozhong in China.

Y. Shigeoka (6-0, 4 KO) has nabbed a handful of regional titles during his brief career, but will be taking a considerable step up in class.

G. Shigeoka’s (8-0, 6 KO) previous bid for gold ended in a no contest after his and full IBF champ Daniel Valladares’ heads collided, and with Valladares injured, he’ll face the man from whom Valladares took the title last July. Cuarto (21-3-2, 12 KO) is three years Shigeoka’s elder and fights for the third time outside of the Philippines.