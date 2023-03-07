 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia lands at T-Mobile Arena on April 22nd

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have fought once each at the venue.

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia IS a done deal, says Showtime Al Bello and John McCoy/Getty Images

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia grows more concrete by the day, as Showtime and PBC announced yesterday evening that the April 22nd superfight will land in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

The press release also announced a pair of back-to-back press conferences, one in New York tomorrow at 12:30 PM Eastern and the other in Los Angeles on Thursday at 1:00. At this point, all that’s really left to announce are the undercard, PPV price, and ticket information. If we get one of those these next couple days or some particularly juicy bits of verbal pugilism, we’ll pass them along.

This marks Davis’ (28-0, 26 KO) fourth fight in Vegas and second at T-Mobile Arena, where he controversially beat Francisco Fonseca in 2017 after losing his IBF super featherweight title on the scale. Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) is likewise 3-0 in “Sin City,” beating Tyrone Luckey at T-Mobile in 2017.

Neutral ground, basically.

