Claressa Shields would love a fight with Natasha Jonas, says promoter Dmitry Salita

Claressa Shields is reportedly awaiting a response from Natasha Jonas’ team to see if a deal can be struck.

By Wil Esco
Dmitry Salita says the ball is now in Natasha Jonas’ court if she wants a fight against Claressa Shields.
Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Claressa Shields made her dreams come true after becoming undisputed champion in her last outing, but she’s not looking to pack it up just yet. Instead Shields has her eyes on a fight against Natasha Jonas, in a fight that would be a pretty big event in the U.K.

Sheilds’ promoter, Dmitry Salitas, says their team is all in on that fight and are currently awaiting a response from Jonas’ team to see if they can start putting everything together.

“We love the fight,” Salita told Sky Sports. “The ball is in Natasha’s court I know she talked about wanting to fight Claressa but has not stepped up to the plate to accept it after receiving an offer.”

Salita continued by saying Shields would be more than happy to go on the road and fight Jonas in her home country of the U.K., as they love the enthusiasm and general boxing culture in the country.

Jonas is most recently coming off a unanimous decision win over Marie Eve Dicaire last November and doesn’t currently have anything scheduled. We’ll keep you posted to see if a fight between Shields and Jonas gains any traction.

