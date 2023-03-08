Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia first press conference live stream and updates

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia will go face-to-face — or close enough, given the height difference — for the fist time today, kicking off their press tour in New York City with a press conference to make their April 22 fight fully official.

Davis (28-0, 26 KO) and Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) will meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in what will be one of the year’s biggest and most highly-anticipated fights, a meeting of boxing’s two biggest young stars and attractions, and what should be an explosive matchup in the ring.

The deal took a while to get over the finish line, but we’re now just a month-and-a-half from fight night itself. We’ll see if they do any shoving and whatnot today, people do love shoving. Then we can be, like, “They shoved each other! Holy cow!”

We’ll have live updates in this stream if you can’t watch live yourself: