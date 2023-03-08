Torres vs Cabrera: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

ProBox TV is back tonight from Ciudad Obregon in Mexco, with Luis “Koreano” Torres taking on Misael “Pichon” Cabrera in the 10-round lightweight main event.

The unbeaten Torres, a 21-year-old southpaw from Ciudad Obregon, will be aiming to keep his “0” and continue climbing toward contention, while the once-beaten Torres, 23 and also fighting in his hometown, looks to hand Torres his first loss and make his own move at 135 lbs.

There will be three more fights on the show, and John Hansen will be here this evening for all your live coverage. Join us!

Main Card (ProBox TV, 9:00 pm ET)