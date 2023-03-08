 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Torres vs Cabrera: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Luis Torres and Misael Cabrera meet in tonight’s ProBox TV main event.

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
ProBox TV is back tonight from Ciudad Obregon in Mexco, with Luis “Koreano” Torres taking on Misael “Pichon” Cabrera in the 10-round lightweight main event.

The unbeaten Torres, a 21-year-old southpaw from Ciudad Obregon, will be aiming to keep his “0” and continue climbing toward contention, while the once-beaten Torres, 23 and also fighting in his hometown, looks to hand Torres his first loss and make his own move at 135 lbs.

There will be three more fights on the show, and John Hansen will be here this evening for all your live coverage. Join us!

Main Card (ProBox TV, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Luis Torres (17-0, 10 KO) vs Misael Cabrera (14-1, 10 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Oscar Alvarez (8-0, 7 KO) vs Diego Lopez (3-1-1, 2 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds
  • Alex Fuentes (4-0, 1 KO) vs Mario Valenzuela (4-1, 2 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Pablo Servin (3-1, 0 KO) vs Erick Hernandez (4-0, 4 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds

